Nicolaides' PeopleCert is UK's National Winner

PeopleCert, founded and managed by Byron Nicolaides, has been named a UK “National Winner” in the 2019 European Business Awards, one of the world’s largest cross-industry, cross-border business competitions that hand-picks the 1 percent top companies in 33 countries following a rigorous selection process.

Nicolaides was the top choice to represent the UK from a business excellence list of 2,753 businesses named as ‘Ones to Watch’ published in July 2019 and was then selected as a National Winner by a panel of 142 independent judges including business leaders, politicians and academics.

PeopleCert won the award having competed against more than 120,000 companies. Participants in this category are considered the most inspirational, successful and dynamic in Europe.

Exceptional performance, innovation and the delivery of world-class certification services to the global market define PeopleCert’s business excellence. Moreover, through its business practices, PeopleCert demonstrated an alignment with the fundamental principles of the European Business Awards: Success, Innovation, Ethics and International practices.

“Our distinction as UK National Winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the EBA 2019, verifies our excellence as the leader in peoples’ certification in Business & IT and languages,” stated Nicolaides.

“Above all, it honors the millions of individuals who have chosen our certifications as the best tool for upskilling, as well as the family of PeopleCert employees who are dedicated to delivering excellent products and services. We remain focused on our values of quality, innovation, passion and integrity, using state-of-the-art technology we develop. We provide the means that enable professionals to achieve their work dreams and goals,” he added.