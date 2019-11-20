Rick Pitino practically announced his return to Panathinaikos’ bench on Wednesday, generating excitement among the fans of the Greek basketball champion.

A few days after the Greek basketball federation confirmed the hiring of the NCAA legendary coach for the Greek national team, Pitino tweeted he is happy to be returning to the club he had coached from December 2018 to June 2019.

“Excited to be returning to Panathinaikos BC. Awesome guys to coach and it will keep me closer to the talent with the National team,” wrote Pitino in his tweet.

The official announcement by Panathinaikos is anticipated in the next few hours, with Pitino expected in Greece over the next few days.

With Pitino at he helm last season Panathinaikos won the league and cup in Greece and made the Euroleague playoffs. Since last Friday the Greens have been without a coach following the dismissal of Argyris Pedoulakis.