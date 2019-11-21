Veteran leftist politician in ICU with breathing problems

A prominent left-wing politician and second world war resistance fighter, Manolis Glezos, was under observation in the intensive care unit of the Athens' NIMTS hospital on Thursday, after suffering from breathing and neurological problems.

The 97-year-old was admitted to hospital a few days ago but his condition deteriorated, prompting his doctors to transfer him to the intensive care unit.

The hospital is expected to issue an announcement on his health in the coming hours.