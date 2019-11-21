Veteran leftist politician in serious but stable condition, says hospital

A prominent left-wing politician and second world war resistance fighter, Manolis Glezos, who was placed under observation in the cardiology unit of the Athens' NIMTS hospital on Thursday, is in serious but stable condition, his doctors said.

The 97-year-old was admitted to hospital on Tuesday (Nov. 19) after suffering from neurological problems.

Due to his medical history wth heart problems, doctors decided to admit him to the cardiology unit where he remains until today, the hospital said.

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias visited the veteran politician in hospital where he conveyed his and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ warmest wished for a speedy recovery.