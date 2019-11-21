Pierrakakis says national identification numbers to merge into one by end-2021

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis announced plans on Thursday to merge the national identification, tax and insurance numbers used by Greeks into one by the end of 2021, thus minimizing bureaucracy and delays.

The minister told radio station Skai that he signed on Wednesday a ministerial decision the will allow citizens to navigate through the public sector using only one number and without having to stand on queues.

With this identification strategy, citizens will be able to access public services from their home, he said.

“It is finally time to solve the obvious problems,” Pierrakakis told the radio station.

The timetable to complete this process will be two years (by the end of 2021) and is expected to start at the beginning of 2020.

This change will allow, for example, citizens to sign authorization statements and affidavits without having to queue at the Citizen Advice Centers (KEP).