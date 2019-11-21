Greek Fashion | Athens | To January 31

The Foundation of the Hellenic World and the Peloponnesian Folklore Foundation present “Greek Fashion: 100 Inspirational and Creative Years,” a show exploring the influence of Greek culture and civilizations on fashion. Comprising 140 exhibits, the show at the Hellenic Cosmos cultural center presents work by well-known and pioneering Greek and foreign designers, small studios and humble dressmakers to illustrate how the old became an integral part of the new. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibition is accompanied by an excellent catalogue in Greek and English.

Hellenic Cosmos, 254 Pireos, Tavros, tel 212.254.000, www.fhw.gr