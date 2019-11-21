Man from Managra | Athens | November 22

Death Disco presents “The Man From Managra,” an Athens-based alternative folk project conceived by Greek musician, composer, sound engineer and music producer Coti K, on Friday, November 22. Coti K began his career in the mid-80s and has played with various bands including Film Noir, In Trance 95, RAW and Mohammad, and worked as a producer with Raining Pleasure and Tuxedomoon, among others. His set at Death Disco will include numbers from his last two albums, 2017’s “Half a Century Sun” and last year's “King Time.” Doors open at 9 p.m. and admission costs 7 euros.

Death Disco, 15 Origou & Lepeniotou, Psyrri, tel 695.163.2086