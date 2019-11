Celebrated Jamaican jazz pianist Monty Alexander is coming to Greece for the first time to perform highlights from his 50-year career, including some of his more than 75 releases. Alexander and his trio will appear at Gazarte on Sunday, November 24. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets start from 20 euros, at www.viva.gr and tel 11876.

Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr