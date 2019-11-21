Don Carlos | Athens | December & January

Photo: Catherine Ashmore

The Greek National Opera presents one of the most important operas of Verdi’s mature period, “Don Carlos,” based on Friedrich Schiller’s play of the same title, in its Italian five-act version (Modena, 1886). Directed by the great British director and former artistic director of London’s Royal National Theater Sir Nicholas Hytner, with sets and costumes by Bob Crowley, this is a co-production of the Royal Opera House, London, the New York Metropolitan Opera and the Norwegian National Opera. It stars Marcelo Puente in the title role, Alexander Vinogradov as Filippo II, Tassis Christoyannis and Dimitri Platanias alternating as Rodrigo, and Rafal Siwek as the Grand Inquisitor, and is conducted by celebrated conductor and artist in residence at the GNO for the 2019/20 season Philippe Auguin. Performances will take place on December 8, 13, 15, 19, 21 and 28, and January 2 and 5. For details and tickets, visit www.nationalopera.gr.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org