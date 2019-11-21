Concert to honor memory of Maria Callas

[Canto Soave]

The Maria Callas Greek Society is inviting the public to a concert in honor of the Greek soprano and superstar, set to take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, at the Olympia City Music Theater Maria Callas.



The concert titled “Secret Music, Wonderful Women” will delve into the history of Italian opera, with selections from the repertoire of famous Italian singers of the 17th century, as well as compositions by charismatic female creators in whose music one discerns the roots of bel canto (meaning “beautiful singing”), a form that would go on to enjoy great popularity throughout Europe.



The program will also include arias by composers including Paisiello, Rossini, Donizetti and Bellini, illuminating the musical and aesthetic links between the Renaissance and Romanticism.



The concert will be opened by pianist Titos Gouvelis, who will be followed by the Canto Soave ensemble with Maria Milolidakis (soprano), Natassa Angelopoulou (soprano), Efi Minakoulis (mezzo soprano, renaissance lute & theorbo), and Katerina Ktona (harpsichord).



The concert will be followed by a reception in the theater’s foyer, which features a permanent exhibition of some of Maria Callas’ personal belongings.



The proceeds of the event will used to support the association, including its efforts to create a museum dedicated to Maria Callas in the center of Athens.

Book your tickets here or email mariacallasgreeksociety@gmail.com for more information.



This article first appeared in Greece-Is.com, an English-language publishing initiative by Kathimerini.