Christmas season store opening hours

The Athens Traders Association announced on Thursday that stores will remain open until 9 p.m. on weekdays and until 4 p.m. on Saturdays as of December 12, and then until 6 p.m. as of December 16, when Christmas opening hours come into force.



It added that retailers will also open on the three remaining Sundays of the year from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the 15th and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the 22nd and 29th of the month.



On Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, stores will remain closed.