Aegean profit dips a tad in third quarter

Greece’s largest carrier Aegean Airlines on Thursday reported slightly lower net profit in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, improving its load factor and passenger traffic.



Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, reported a net profit of 90.2 million euros compared to net earnings of 94.7 million in the same period last year.



The carrier said revenue in July-to-September rose 6 percent year-on-year to 512.5 million euros as its load factor improved to 87.7 percent from 86.1 percent in the same period a year earlier.



[Reuters]