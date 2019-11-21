BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Aegean profit dips a tad in third quarter

TAGS: Business, Travel

Greece’s largest carrier Aegean Airlines on Thursday reported slightly lower net profit in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, improving its load factor and passenger traffic.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, reported a net profit of 90.2 million euros compared to net earnings of 94.7 million in the same period last year.

The carrier said revenue in July-to-September rose 6 percent year-on-year to 512.5 million euros as its load factor improved to 87.7 percent from 86.1 percent in the same period a year earlier.

[Reuters]

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 