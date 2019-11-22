Municipal authority seeks help to tackle Athens traffic jams
The City of Athens is cooperating with the National Technical University of Athens in devising a program to tackle the capital’s chronic traffic congestion problem, it emerged on Thursday.
The municipality is seeking “modern, innovative solutions” for the problem, the City of Athens said.
“We want central Athens not to be a nightmare for residents or visitors,” Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said, adding that he plans to boost its accessibility.