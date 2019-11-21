Pulse poll gives ND 14-point lead

A new opinion poll carried out by Pulse on behalf of Skai shows conservative New Democracy holding a 14-percentage point lead over leftist SYRIZA, while indicating that initiatives by the conservative administration for cracking down on lawlessness in universities and banning smoking in public spaces have been well received.



If elections were held today, 38 percent said they would vote for ND, 24 percent for SYRIZA, 6 percent for the center-left Movement for Change alliance (KINAL), 5.5 percent for the Greek Communist Party (KKE), 4 percent for the xenophobic party Greek Solution and 3.5 percent for ex-finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’ Mera25. Nine percent said they were undecided.



A total of 45 percent of respondents deemed ND’s Kyriakos Mitsotakis is the most suitable to be prime minister, compared to 26 percent for his predecessor Alexis Tsipras, according to the survey which found that 70 percent believe ND would win if elections were held now, over 17 percent who said SYRIZA would prevail.



Asked about the abolition of the so-called asylum law making universities a no-go area for police, 66 percent said they agree or probably agree with the measure while 23 percent said they disagree. The survey found that 40 percent of SYRIZA voters agree with the measure.



According to the poll, 75 percent of respondents are in favor of implementing a contentious law banning smoking in indoors public spaces.