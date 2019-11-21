Pulse poll shows strong lead for ND, support for initiatives

A new opinion poll carried out by Pulse on behalf of Skai shows conservative New Democracy holding a 14-percentage point lead over leftist SYRIZA, while indicating that initiatives by the conservative administration for cracking down on lawlessness in universities and banning smoking in public spaces have been well received.



If elections were held today, 38 percent said they would vote for ND, 24 percent for SYRIZA, 6 percent for the center-left Movement for Change alliance (KINAL), 5.5 percent for the Greek Communist Party (KKE), 4 percent for the xenophobic Greek Solution party and 3.5 percent for ex-finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’ Mera25.



Asked about the abolition of the so-called asylum law which had made universities a no-go area for police, 66 percent said they agreed with it.



The poll found 75 percent of respondents in favor of implementing a ban on smoking in public places.