A legislative amendment that would allow pensioners who continue to work to receive double the percentage of their retirement benefit that they get today is fair in its broad strokes.

However, it would be a lot better if it differentiated between pensioners who have not benefited from the special state handouts and third-party taxes and those whose pensions are based solely on the contributions they made during their working life.

The latter, in fact, should be entitled to their full pension rather than just a percentage.