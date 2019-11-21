ATHEX: Stocks decline in line with Euro peers

The Greek stock market followed the course set by major eurozone bourses on Thursday, suffering losses for a second day in a row. The balance so far in the week’s four sessions means that Friday will determine whether this will be a week of gains or losses.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 883.39 points, shedding 0.78 percent from Wednesday’s 890.37 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.73 percent to 2,201.84 points.

The banks index gave up 1.35 percent, as Alpha dropped 2.43 percent, Piraeus fell 1.22 percent, National decreased 0.98 percent and Eurobank conceded 0.52 percent. Jumbo slumped 2.97 percent, Ellaktor eased 1.72 percent, Hellenic Exchanges slid 1.54 percent, Sarantis lost 1.53 percent and Public Power Corporation shrank 1.46 percent. Fourlis improved 1.30 percent.

In total 29 stocks recorded gains, 74 endured losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last six sessions, amounting to 58.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 74 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange improved 0.18 percent to 66.92 points.