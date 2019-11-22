Hundreds of refugees, migrants rescued from the sea in past 24 hours

Greece’s Coast Guard said Friday it rescued 400 refugees and migrants in the last 24 hours in 10 different incidents in the sea area near the city Alexandroupolis and the islands of Lesvos and Chios.

Authorities also arrested three people believed to be migrant traffickers.

Meanwhile, two ferries carrying 96 refugees and migrants from the islands of Chios, zeros and Kos arrived at the port of Piraeus on Friday morning, as part of the government’s efforts to decongest migrant camps.

The new arrivals will be sent to different accommodation facilities in the mainland.