Retail store looted, ATM stolen in smash-and-grabs

A retail store was looted by burglars and an ATM was taken away in two new smash and grabs that took place in different incidents around Attica early Friday morning.

In the first instance, the burglars smashed their car into an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a supermarket in the district of Pikermi, east Attica, shortly after 4 a.m. They removed and loaded the machine on a separate escape car and fled.

At 5.40 a.m., another car drove into the window display of a grocery store in the district of Tavros, southwestern Athens.

The burglars took money, the keys to a truck and a mobile phone and fled using the truck.

Police is searching for the suspects.