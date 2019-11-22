Alleged terrorist group member claims arrested suspects are innocent

A man wanted by Greek authorities in connection with his alleged membership in the Revolutionary Self-Defense terrorist group claimed that two suspects who have been arrested in connection with the case are innocent.

On November 9, counter-terrorism police arrested two male suspects, aged 41 and 43, who are accused of involvement in terrorism activities, and of possession of explosives and firearms.

They have also been linked to a robbery at a betting shop in the Athens suburb of Holargos in October, in five attacks against PASOK party’s headquarters in Athens and three attacks targeting the embassies of Mexico and France.

In a message posted shortly after midnight on an anti-establishment website, Dimitris Hatzivasileiadis, a 46-year-old who police believe participated in the Holargos robbery and was accidentally shot in the foot, claimed that the suspect in whose house police found numerous firearms was a “personal friend” who agreed to help him “at a difficult time.”

He also claimed that the detained men were unaware of the content of the bags he left at the raided house after the robbery.

During the Nov. 9 police sweep, authorities raided 13 houses, seizing five AK-47 assault rifles, a submachine gun, two pistols, detonators, dynamite, TNT and grenades.