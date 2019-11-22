UN High Commissioner for Refugees to visit Lesvos on Nov. 27

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi is scheduled to visit Lesvos on November 27 where he will meet with entities involved in the refugee issue at the overcrowded Moria reception and identification centre.

A visit to the Kara Tepe municipal camp will follow, where he is to talk with refugees and staff.

The visit comes as the government announced plans on Wednesday to set up five closed pre-departure centers for migrants on the Aegean islands of Samos, Chios, Lesvos, Kos and Leros.

According to the plan, the new centers will host between 1,000 and 5,000 people and they will replace the open camps such as Moria and Vathy.

The conservative government is seeking to manage a recent surge in migrant flows through a mix of measures, including tighter border controls and speeding up asylum procedures and returns.