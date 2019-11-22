KINAL calls for blocking of EU decisions to secure more help with migration

Fofi Gennimata, the leader of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) on Friday urged the prime minister to block decisions taken in the European Union until Greece secures more help in managing migration.

“We have to claim what we deserve in any way possible, even if we need to block crucial decisions in Europe - and we will be with you,” she said during prime minister’s question time in Parliament, where she had submitted a question on migration.

Gennimata called for changes to the EU-Turkey statement which aims to curb arrivals, to allow for the return of failed asylum seekers from the mainland, instead of the islands.

She also said there should be economic sanctions against European countries such as Hungary that refuse to take in more refugees and migrants from frontline countries and called for an immediate revision of the Dublin rules.

“Don't you see what's coming? Don't you see that the refugee/migration issue could even turn into a national tragedy? We cannot be burdened with the entire problem, [we cannot be] Europe's almost only ‘willing’ country,” she said.

Gennimata also accused main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras of trapping the country in an unworkable plan for the return of migrants while in office for “petty political reasons.”