The plenary of the Council of State (CoS), Greece’s highest administrative court, will rule on whether pensioners are entitled to retroactive claims over their slashed main and supplementary pensions and on other cases that relate to cuts in benefits imposed as part of Greece’s bailout reforms.

No date has been set for the court session.

The country’s main social security fund, EFKA, appealed to the Council of State over a pending trial in a lower court, in which 46 pensioners seek retroactive payments citing CoS rulings from 2015.

Another 6,000 relevant lawsuits are pending in Greek courts.