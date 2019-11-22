Orchestra of Russia | Athens | November 25

The State Academic Symphony Orchestra of Russia will be performing two of Tchaikovsky’s masterpieces at the Athens Concert Hall on Monday, November 25. Since its formation in 1936, the Symphony Orchestra of the former USSR has been the ultimate representative of Russian symphonic sound. The orchestra made history during its 35-year collaboration with legendary conductor Yevgeny Svetlanov, and continues its brilliant career to this day under leading conductors. In its Athenian comeback, the State Academic Symphony Orchestra of Russia, under the baton of Daniel Raiskin, will perform two of Tchaikovsky’s masterpieces: his Symphony No 5, with its poignantly romantic slow movement and tempestuous finale, and his Violin Concerto, one of the most melodious and virtuosic works for the instrument, with acclaimed violinist Sasha Rozhdestvensky. The performance starts at 8.30 p.m. Tickets start from 19 euros from megaron.gr.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333