Echo Collective | Athens | November 25

Founded by Neil Leiter and Margaret Hermant, Echo Collective is a diverse group of classically trained musicians who explore a broad range of musical genres. The act will appear at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Monday, November 25, in a tribute to the late “Theory of Everything” and “Arrival” film score composer Johann Johannsson, presenting the piece “12 Conversations with Thilo Heinzmann.” Doors open at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 euros from www.ticketservices.gr.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org