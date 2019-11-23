Women of Jazz | Athens | November 24

Jazz singer and trumpet player Georgina Jackson and experimental harpist Maria-Christina Harper bring their dynamic project “Women of Jazz” to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's (SNFCC) Lighthouse on Sunday, November 24, following a successful performance at London’s legendary 606 Club. Having first worked together in the “Irving Berlin: From Rags to Ritzes” musical production, which toured the United Kingdom, the duo’s new project features their own compositions and numbers by well-known artists. The show starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org