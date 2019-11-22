Japan Week | Athens | November 23-28

An international cultural exchange event that is held in a different European city every year is being hosted by Athens this year, from November 23 to 28. The 44th installment of the event is hosted by the International Friendship Foundation (IFF) and the City of Athens and will welcome more than 700 participants who have traveled from Japan to Greece to acquaint the public here with various aspects of their country's culture, such as art, music, performances and more. The event, which also celebrates 120 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries, gets under way at Syntagma Square on Saturday at 1.30 p.m. Subsequent cultural events – such as displays of dancing in bridal kimonos, the traditional tea ceremony and calligraphy, as well as music recitals – will be hosted by the Athens Concert Hall. There's a detailed program of the program online at www.japanweekathens.com, though it is available only in Greek. Interested parties can also contact the Greek-Japan Association on 210.363.8966 for information.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr