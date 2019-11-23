A PASOK party congress this weekend may determine the future of the socialist party and the center-left coalition it heads, Movement for Change (KINAL).

Much will rely on the ability of PASOK leader Fofi Gennimata, who is also head of KINAL, to convince party officials that the coalition is the only way forward for the socialists, who have seen their popularity steadily wane since the start of the crisis.

By bringing an end to calls for PASOK to break from KINAL, which came third in last July’s general election, Gennimata will also be securing her leadership of the center-left through 2021, when her term as head of KINAL concludes.

The KINAL leader will have to contend with Pavlos Geroulanos and Nikos Androulakis, both influential officials in the back-to-PASOK camp. Geroulanos, a former minister, has also expressed his intention of challenging Gennimata for PASOK’s leadership, though this is not expected to transpire at this weekend’s congress.