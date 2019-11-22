Diaspora vote consensus grows

Conservative New Democracy on Friday tweaked its proposal for the granting of full voting rights to diaspora Greeks with an amendment requested by the Communist Party (KKE), bolstering expectations that a broad consensus for the initiative will be achieved in a parliamentary vote on Monday.

The KKE request was that potential voters demonstrate a “true connection to the country.”

Among the conditions stipulated in the proposal are that would-be voters have a Greek tax registration number and have been away for less than 30 years.

The only resistance in the vote on Monday is expected to come from main leftist opposition SYRIZA.