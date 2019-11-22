ATHEX: Week gets back to black

The late stock rally on Friday saw most listed companies post gains while the benchmark at Athinon Avenue ended the week on the day’s high. The positive bank results and the further easing of Greek state bond yields buoyed stocks higher after two days of decline, tipping the week’s balance into positive territory.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 891.30 points, adding 0.90 percent to Thursday’s 883.39 points. On a weekly basis it improved 0.68 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.29 percent to 2,230.21 points and the banks index increased 2.18 percent.

Alpha Bank outperformed with its 4.71 percent ascent, followed by National (up 2.81 percent), Coca-Cola HBC (2.37 percent) and Titan Cement (1.74 percent), while Lamda Development conceded 3.01 percent and Jumbo decreased 1.39 percent.

In total 61 stocks registered gains, 32 sustained losses and 27 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 65 million euros, up from Thursday’s 58.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.49 percent to 66.59 points.