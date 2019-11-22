Greece’s Euroleague representatives added two important road wins to their tally, both in Germany, as Panathinaikos defeated Bayern in Munich and Olympiakos eclipsed Alba in Berlin.

Panathinaikos sports a 6-4 record after the first 10 rounds of games, thanks to its 87-75 win at Bayern on Friday.

The Greens trailed by nine (19-10) in the first quarter that finished 24-16, but closed the gap by half-time to lead 36-35.

In the third period they suddenly shut the hosts out to launch a 20-0 run that put them 19 points ahead (58-39). They seemed to score at will and in every way they wished, advancing 65-53 after the third quarter and strolling to victory in the last one.

Such was the variety in the Greeks’ attack that they had six scorers in double figures, led by DeShaun Thomas (14) and Tyrese Rice (13)

This was probably the last Euroleague game for the Greek champion with caretaking Giorgos Vovoras on its bench, as in the next match, against Baskonia, the Greens should see the return of Rick Pitino.

Olympiakos left its poor performances behind on Thursday to triumph 99-80 at Alba Berlin and reignite its Euroleague season ahead of a tough set of games in the coming weeks.

The Reds are on a 4-6 record with their second win on the road, probably their most emphatic win to date, that was as confidence-building as the upset of CSKA at Moscow.

There was never any doubt as to who was the boss in this encounter, with the Reds advancing 30-17 after Q1 and continuing to shatter the German defense putting 55 points past it by half-time (55-38).

The Piraeus team ended the match with a 52 percent rate in three-pointers, with its scoring led by Augustine Rubit (16 points, eight rebounds) and Giorgos Printezis (15 points).