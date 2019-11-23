Health of veteran politician improving, doctors say

The health of veteran leftist politician and second world war resistance fighter Manolis Glezos has gradually improved, his doctors at Athens' NIMTS hospital said on Saturday.

According to the press release, during the last 24 hours there was an improvement in his clinical condition and he was transferred from the intensive care unit to the enhanced care unit (ECU).



The 97-year-old was admitted to hospital on Tuesday (Nov. 19) after suffering from neurological problems.



Due to his medical history with heart problems, doctors decided to admit him to the cardiology unit of the hospital's ICU where he remained until today.