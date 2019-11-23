Health minister: Hospital directors who don't meet criteria will be replaced

Hospital directors who do not meet the criteria set by the government in its evaluation procedure will be replaced without receiving compensation, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Saturday.

“If the indicators are such that they do not serve the public interest as we perceive it scientifically, they will certainly be replaced without compensation,” he said, speaking on television channel ANT1.

“Doctors, nursing staff and paramedics, but above all patients, vulnerable groups and families ... must feel that the State is organized ...cares and provides solutions.”

The government presented on Friday a list with the newly-appointed hospital directors and their deputies who will head the country's biggest state-run hospitals.