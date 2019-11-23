Geryon weather front to bring storms, gale-force winds as of Sunday

In a weather alert issued on Saturday afternoon, the National Observatory's Meteo weather service warned that a weather front codenamed Geryon is expected to hit Greece in three phases over the next three days, heralding gale-force winds in the Aegean and rain.



Initially, rain and storms will hit most of the country on Sunday, with the exception of eastern Macedonia and Thrace.



On Sunday evening to Monday afternoon, powerful storms moving from west to east will pound the entire country, including Athens.

A third wave of big storms will mainly affect southern and eastern parts of the country, with inds are expected to reach up to 10 Beaufort in some regions.