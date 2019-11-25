In response to Greece’s alliances with Cyprus, Israel and Egypt in the East Mediterranean, Turkey is not only trying to strengthen its ties with Libya and Lebanon, but also, according to sources, the Palestinian Authority.

Ankara is reportedly pressuring authorities in Gaza to supports its views regarding sea zones in the East Med and its claims in the region. To add more credence to its arguments, Turkey is also highlighting the ever-closer relationship between Greece and Israel.

Analysts say Ankara’s moves are part of its tactic to exploit situations where it sees instability, like Gaza and Libya.

In the case of Gaza, Turkey has funded social programs and subsidized the repair or construction of mosques.

With regard to Libya, Ankara is seeking to sign a deal delineating the respective exclusive economic zones of both countries in a bid to override and erase, in theory at least, Crete’s reach in the sea areas bordering Libya and Egypt.