Flooding damages roads in Halkidiki

Flooding resulting from strong downpours wiped out large chunks of the road network in the seaside village of Olympiada and other parts of the Aristotelis Municipality in Halkidiki, northern Greece, on Saturday. Aristoteli Mayor Stelios Valianos said the damage to roads, homes, business and crops would have been much worse if the downpours had not been preceded by efforts to clear streams and drainage canals. Measures were also stepped up in light of warnings for more rain and storms Sunday and Monday, which were sweeping across many parts of the country. [Dimitris Tosidis/ANA-MPA]