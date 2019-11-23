Group claims vandalism of judicial official's apartment building

An anti-establishment group claimed responsibility on Saturday for vandalizing an apartment building’s entrance on Friday night in an action targeting a judicial official in Thessaloniki, northern Greece.

Members of the group spray-painted slogans on the building’s entrance and threw flyers before making off.

In a statement posted on an anti-establishment website, the group, calling itself Terra Incognita, said it carried out the attack in response to the prosecution of the Revolutionary Self-Defense urban guerrilla group and its members, Vangelis Stathopoulos and Dimitris Hatzivasileiadis, who are accused of involvement in terrorist activities, and of possession of explosives and firearms.

Both men have also been linked to a botched heist at a betting shop in the northern Athens suburb of Holargos in October.

They are also accused of taking part in five attacks against the PASOK party’s headquarters in central Athens and three attacks targeting the embassies of Mexico and France.

Stathopoulos and a suspected accomplice were arrested during police raids earlier in the month on 13 houses turned up five AK-47 assault rifles, a submachine gun, two pistols, detonators, dynamite, TNT and grenades.

Hatzivasileiadis is still at large.