Violence against women rising, police says

Reports of domestic abuse in Greece rose 34.5 percent between 2014 and 2018, reaching 4,722 from 3,512, and women represented 66.3 percent of the victims, a Hellenic Police (ELAS) official said on Saturday.

Christos Dimitrakopoulos, the officer in charge of the force’s domestic violence department in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, was speaking at an event organized by ELAS as part of a nationwide campaign over the weekend at which officers distributed leaflets and spoke to the public about domestic abuse and human trafficking, ahead of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which is on Monday.

To mark the occasion, women’s rights groups held a rally in central Athens on Saturday. On Monday, meanwhile, several town halls will be illuminated in orange light, while in Thessaloniki, representatives of the municipal shelter for abused women will be at Aghias Sofias Square as of 12 noon, offering support and advice.