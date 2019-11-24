TAP pipeline completed; trial op starts soon

The Greek section of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) transporting natural gas from Azerbaijan to Greece, Albania, Italy and points beyond in western Europe is ready and will begin trial operations in early December.

During this so-called commissioning phase, small volumes of natural gas will go through the pipeline to ensure commercial use is safe.

The pipeline has already been tested for structural flaws by pumping water under pressure through it.

The commissioning phase will last several months, but commercial use will begin in 2020.

The total length of the pipeline from the Greek-Turkish border to Italy through Albania and the Adriatic Sea is 878 kilometers (545 miles).