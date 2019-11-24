MONDAY

The Digital Economy Forum, themed: “Leading Greece to Growth,” takes place at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel, 89-93 Syngrou, Athens. It will also incorporate the Startups d.Day 2019 event. (Info: deforum.sepe.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its third-quarter data on turnover in wholesale trade and in motor trade.

TUESDAY

The 21st Infocom World conference, titled: “Economy 4.0 – Connected Future,” is held at Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Constantinou, Athens. It also includes the “Digital Shipping Summit: Digitalization in the Maritime Industry”. (Info: www.infocomworld.gr)

Cezar Ritz Carlton Switzerland brings its Tomorrow’s Hospitality Leaders Workshop to Greece, offering free classes in both Greek and English at the Athens Marriott Hotel, 385 Syngrou, Palaio Faliro. (Info: admissions@swisseducation.gr)

The New York College and E-Kyklos organize an event on “The Euroatlantic Prospects of the Balkans and Greece’s Position,” at 6 p.m. at the Parnassos Literary Society, 8 Karytsi Square, Athens. (Info: ekyklos.gr)

State broadcaster ERT hosts a public debate on “Hacking Democracy: Privacy and data in the time of Facebook,” organized by the European Communications Institute. At 10 a.m. at 432 Mesogeion, Aghia Paraskevi, Athens. (Info: eci-org.eu)

Listed group Motor Oil will release its third-quarter financial results.

WEDNESDAY

The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) is hosting a seminar on “Commercial Promotion of Food Items and Consumer Protection,” from 4 -9 p.m. at 43 Academias, Athens. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

THURSDAY

The Hellenic Foundation for Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) and the Kosovo Foundation for Open Society (KFOS) hold a roundtable discussion in English on “Addressing Challenges to the European Integration of the Western Balkans: The Belgrade-Pristina dialogue after the elections in Kosovo.” At the Office of the European Parliament in Greece, 2 Xenofontos, Athens. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required. (Info: 210.725.7110, eliamep@eliamep.gr)

The Center for Liberal Studies (KEFiM) and E-Kyklos organize an event on “Legislating Quality Index: What should change on national and European level?” at the King George Hotel, Syntagma Square, Athens from 6 p.m. (Info: ekyklos.gr)

FRIDAY

Panteion University’s Institute for International Relations is holding its 30th anniversary conference, titled “Reconsidering the Study of International Relations in the World and in Greece.” The event runs through Sunday, at 3-5 Hill, Plaka, Athens. (info: 210.331.2325, ww.idis.gr)

The Energy Committee of the Academy of Athens hosts an event on “Energy and Water in Greece,” addressing water conservation, management and exploitation. The event starts at 9 a.m. at the academy’s Biomedical Research Foundation, 4 Soranou Efesiou, Athens. (Info: 210.659.7667, www.bioacademy.gr)

SATURDAY

Interlinked 2019, the audio, visual and lighting (AVL) Installations Expo for Southeastern Europe, opens at Zappeio Hall in central Athens. To December 2. (Info: www.interlinkedexpo.com)

The Hellenic Foundation for Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) is holding a public debate in the southern Peloponnese town of Sparta on “Agriculture, Climate Change and Sustainable Development: A vicious circle or an opportunity for the future?” At the Municipal Library of Sparta, 135 Lykourgou, from 6 p.m. (Info: 210.725.7124, events@eliamep.gr)

SUNDAY

The Union of Cypriots in Greece and the Federation of Cypriot Organizations in Greece (OKOE) are holding an event on “Turkey’s New Objectives in the Eastern Mediterranean,” at the House of Cyprus, 3 Kekropos, Plaka, Athens at 6 p.m. (Info: l.massostasis@hotmail.com)