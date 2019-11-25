Storm shuts down schools, roads; two dead

Schools in Attica will remain closed Monday until 10 a.m. due to problems raised by a storm, authorities said, after storms caused serious problems, leading to two deaths off Antirrio, western Greece.

Heavy rain and debris have shut down both the Athens-Corinth highway, near Elefsina, and the old road connecting the two cities. Authorities say the highway to Athens was expected to open later in the morning, while the section to Corinth between 12-1 pm.

Rescue workers recovered the bodies of two people from the sea in Antirrio, western Greece. Both were in a small boat that capsized.

There were problems in Thessaloniki too, with storms causing damage and leaving schools closed.