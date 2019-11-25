Nearly 3,000 migrants land on Aegean islands in a week

Nearly 3,000 undocumented migrants landed on three Aegean islands within the space of a week, according to official figures made public on Monday.

The figures from the Greek Police's regional headquarters for the northern Aegean showed that a total of 2,793 migrants arrived on the islands of Lesvos, Chios and Samos between Monday 18 and Sunday November 24.

Specifically, 1,615 migrants landed on Lesvos, joining the already teeming Moria camp, with 548 reaching Chios and 630 arriving on Samos.

According to local reports, heavy rainfall did not create particular problems in Moria as aid workers had taken action ahead of time and distributed waterproof materials. Still conditions are chaotic at Moria where 16,459 migrants are currently living with another 220 people at Skala Sykamnias and a further 1,326 migrants at the Kara Tempe camp, bringing the total on Lesvos to 18,853 people.