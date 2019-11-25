Piano Festival | Athens | November 26 & 27 & December 4
The third edition of the Greek National Opera Alternative Stage Piano Festival is taking place at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on November 26 and 27 and December 4. A collaboration with the Thessaloniki Piano Festival, the 2019 GNO Alternative Stage Piano Fest features Lilia Boyajieva on November 26, Nefeli Mousoura on November 27 and Theodoris Tzovanakis on December 4. Performances start at 8.30 p.m. Tickets start from 12 euros at www.ticketservices.gr.
SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org