Avant-Garde Film Festival | Athens | To December 5

The Greek Film Archive and Exile Room are hosting the 10th edition of the Athens Avant-Garde Film Festival (AAGFF), with select feature films and documentaries, most of which have not been screened in Greece before. The international competition section comprises nine films from different parts of the world, while special sections pay tribute to legends Manoel de Oliveira and Marco Bellocchio, Greek and French documentarists Eva Stefani and Florent Marcie (who will be delivering a masterclass at the archive tomorrow at 3.30 p.m.), France’s Marie Losier (her masterclass will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Exile Room) and American experimental filmmaker Robert Beavers (whose masterclass will be held at the archive today at 4 p.m. as part of a section on social revolution). Program details are available on the archive’s website at www.tainiothiki.gr and tickets can be booked in advance at www.viva.gr.

Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos,

tel 210.361.2046;

Exile Room, 12 Athinas (3rd floor), Monastiraki, tel 210.322.3395