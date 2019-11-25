The Marathon Reservoir | Athens | To February 7

The Athens Water Company (EYDAP) celebrates the 90th anniversary of the construction of the Marathon Reservoir, the Greek capital’s most important water source, with an exhibition. Being hosted at the Hellenic Cosmos cultural center through February 7, the show, titled “The Big Challenge,” comprises rare archival material such as photographs from the construction of the reservoir, architectural maps, drawings and a three-dimensional scale model of the project, official letters, contracts and memos, and displays illustrating what life was like for the people working on this enormous project back in the 1920s. A short film made during the reservoir’s construction is also being screened. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

Hellenic Cosmos, 254 Pireos, Tavros, tel 212.254.0000