Three arrested for migrant smuggling near Corfu

Greece's Coast Guard on Monday arrested three Turkish nationals wanted in Italy for migrant smuggling, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The three men, aged 69, 42 and 37, were detained during a search aboard the US-flagged yacht Angelo Bianco, which was sailing near the small island of Othoni, northwest of Corfu.

The coast guard brought the yacht back to Corfu port where authorities verified that the three suspects were wanted by Interpol over their alleged involvement in the trafficking of 43 migrants from Turkey to Italy.

The vessel has been confiscated and Corfu port authorities have launched an investigation.