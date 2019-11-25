Power utility's workers union calls off strikes due to bad weather

Workers of Greece's public power corporation (PPC) announced on Monday they were suspending their announced rolling 48-hour strikes which were due to start from Tuesday at midnight for at least 24 hours, due to the adverse weather conditions that hit the country on Sunday evening.



Labor union GENOP said the decision was taken to respond to the need for smooth power supply.

However, PPC workers still held a protest rally in the town of Megalopolis and Ptolemaida on Monday afternoon.

The labour action announced intended to protest the government's plans to shut down all of the country’s lignite-powered plants starting next year.