People-smuggling gang busted in Athens

Police in Attica announced on Monday that they had unraveled a racket that had been trafficking undocumented migrants whom they provided with stolen or forged travel documents so that could leave Greece either through airports or over land borders.



The gang also supplied migrants with residence permits and driving licenses.



Three foreign nationals were arrested during a raid on Friday in the Athens neighborhood of Agios Panteleimonas.



Three undocumented migrants were also arrested during the same raid.