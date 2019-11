The powerful storms and torrential rainfall that lashed western Greece, the Peloponnese and Attica on Sunday and Monday resulted in three deaths and extensive damage. In the town of Kineta (photo) in western Attica, countless homes were flooded and cars were overturned. Power and water supply networks were also damaged. The two men drowned after their sailboat, which had been moored at Antirio in western Greece, sank due to gale-force winds. [Yiannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]