Professional drivers caught lighting up in taxis and buses, as well as people caught smoking at intercity bus terminals, ports and airports face stiff fines under a joint ministerial decree.

Cabbies face a fine of up to 3,000 euros and the confiscation of their license for a month if they’re caught smoking on the job. Bus drivers face the same fine. If there are children in the vehicle, drivers of buses and taxis will be fined an additional 3,000 euros.

At ports and airports, smokers will be fined 100 euros, while facility managers or supervisors will have to pay 500 euros per violation, which may be for tolerating smokers or failing to respond to a complaint about a smoker.